SUSSEX, Wis. — The Hamilton School District is mourning the death of a student killed in a car accident. Owen Briggs, a junior at Hamilton High School, died in Menomonee Falls on April 1st.

In a statement to families:

Dear Hamilton High and Templeton Middle School Families,

It is with great sadness that I inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Owen Briggs died in a car accident yesterday afternoon. Owen was a junior at Hamilton High School.

Based on the wishes of Owen’s family, we are sharing this news today. We encourage you to discuss this news with your children if you feel it is appropriate. A statement informing all high school and middle school students of Owen’s death was shared today.

Our student services team will be available to all students and staff for the remainder of the week to provide support during this difficult time.

If you choose to discuss this with your child, it may be a difficult conversation. Here is some guidance:

Be simple and straightforward. Discuss death in developmentally appropriate terms for students.



Use words such as “death,” “die” or “dying” in your conversations and avoid phrases such as “they went away,” “they are sleeping,” “departed” and “passed away.” Such phrases are abstract and may be confusing, especially for younger children.



Listen, acknowledge feelings, and be nonjudgmental.



A variety of feelings are normal. Be sensitive to each child’s experience, as there is no one right way to respond to a loss. Feelings and behaviors will vary across students and will change throughout the bereavement process.



If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your school principal or a member of our student services team.

Thank you for your support at this difficult time. We will make every effort to help your child as needed.

Sincerely,

Paul Mielke, Ph.D.

Superintendent