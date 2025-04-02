MILWAUKEE — The senior director of facilities and maintenance services for Milwaukee Public Schools is fined for not keeping up his credentials. Sean Kane comes under scrutiny as lead clean-up continues in MPS buildings.

Kane was appointed to his role in October 2021. But according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, his architect’s registration expired on August 1, 2020. Since the architect’s registration or credentialling as a professional engineer are requirements for the position with MPS, Kane was technically not qualified for his job, even though he continued to use the “R.A” or registered architect designation in his email signature and on his business cards.

A complaint was filed for the lack of registration in July 2024, which is when the DSPS started an investigation, and Kane completed his renewed days later.

Kane responded the following month that he was “unaware that his license had expired until he received notification of the complaint filed against him,” saying that his wife had paid the renewal fees in 2020 and 2022. Neither Kane nor DSPS could find any records of those payments.

He was able to provide documentation that he completed the continued education requirements for the registration.

The state is giving Kane 90 days to pay the $1,319 fine.