MILWAUKEE — Elementary students across Milwaukee County explored how cultures across the world celebrate holidays, creating art that will be prominently on display in the County Courthouse rotunda.

County officials partners with Arts at Large each year to come up with a new theme and select a featured artist. This year’s theme is international celebrations, looking at how people around the world celebrate different holidays.

County Executive David Crowley said the theme is a good representation of the city, “When you think of Milwaukee being, not only the largest community by population, but also the most diverse community right here within Milwaukee [County], we wanted to be able to celebrate our diversity.”

Crowley stopped by Keefe Avenue School’s art class Monday to make holiday ornaments with students. The paper ornaments gathered from schools across Milwaukee County will decorate this year’s Milwaukee County Holiday Tree.

Keefe Avenue Art teacher Joaquin Rojas is this year’s featured artist. He tells WTMJ, he focused on a universal way to celebrate holidays: food. “It’s very important to me. I came from another country, and I’m trying to teach them about other cultures, other people. This is a great opportunity for cultural exchange.”

Rojas added that food is a great way to bring people together, and one of his favorite ways to celebrate is to eat with friends and family. The decorations feature a variety of traditional foods, from Vietnamese to Mexican.

The 2024 Milwaukee County Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Monday, December 2, at 3:00 p.m. in the Milwaukee County Courthouse rotunda.