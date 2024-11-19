MILWAUKEE – Gerald Boyle, the Milwaukee attorney perhaps most well known for defending convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has died.

Boyle’s daughter Bridget posted on social media Tuesday confirming her father’s death Sunday at age 88.

“A distinguished attorney, he dedicated his life to the relentless pursuit of justice'” said Bridget. “Over a remarkable career spanning decades, he fearlessly championed countless high-profile cases, earning widespread respect for his sharp legal mind and compassionate heart. For those he represented, he was a beacon of hope and unwavering support.”

In addition to the 1992 Dahmer trial, Boyle also served as a defense attorney for several other high profile clients, including Green Bay arson detective John Maloney in 2005, former Packers tight end Mark Chmura in 2001, and a former executive of Miller Brewing in the case known as the “Seinfeld Case” in 1993.

Visitation for Boyle will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on November 30th.

