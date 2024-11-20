Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Hallie: New solar array brings clean energy to town.

The pursuit of clean energy is spreading across the country and across Wisconsin. The latest community to bring a clean energy option to town is Hallie. The large Chippewa Sun solar array under construction at the intersection of 143rd Street and 40th Avenue is a joint project by OneEnergy Renewables, SolarShare Wisconsin Cooperative, Xcel and Standard Solar Inc. According to the Chippewa Herald, OneEnergy Renewables is an independent developer of utility and community-scale solar projects, typically ranging from 2-10 megawatts. SolarShare Wisconsin Cooperative allows everyday Wisconsinites to invest in solar at scale across the state. It frequently collaborates with OneEnergy Renewables on Wisconsin projects like the one being built in Hallie. This new solar array is one of a number of ongoing projects across the Midwest including future projects in Greenfield and Wheaton. The Chippewa Sun project includes 26 acres of solar panels that will power more than 1,300 homes in Hallie and the village of Lake Hallie. Full Story

Racine: RUSD expanding mental health access.

There is no question that there is a mental health crisis among young people in this country. Access to mental health care can be difficult. Racine is trying to make access easier. Three Racine Unified School District mental health clinics are now available to all young people in the community. Starting November 1, three Racine Unified School District mental health clinics are now available to all young people in the community. The goal is to increase community access to mental health services. Previously, only students at schools with mental health clinics were eligible for therapeutic assistance, with minor exceptions. The Journal Times reports that Therapists are employed by Children’s Wisconsin, but work every day in Racine Unified schools. Most therapists will have about 35 cases at a given time. Those could involve individual work, group therapy or family therapy with students. All sessions are confidential and usually last 30 minutes for elementary-schoolers and 45 minutes for high-schoolers. Full Story

Sussex: Local baker featured on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

During the holidays, kitchens across Wisconsin are filled with the wonderful smell of Christmas cookies baking. A Sussex baker took her baking skills to the Food Network to put her cookies up against other cookie pros. Crystal Perez told the Journal Sentinel it “was an honor to compete” in the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Her episode aired last week and featured Perez, who runs the part-time baking business Edible Art Studios, competing against three other contestants for a $10,000 grand prize and a golden ornament. Her first challenge was to create a character playing a real sport and one playing a made-up sport. Despite a valiant effort, Perez was knocked out after the first round. Perez said, “I think I made the mistake of talking out loud when I made the cookies. It was really exciting to have this opportunity.” Great effort, but…wait for it…that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Full Story