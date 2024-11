MILWAUKEE— While it was a hard fought season, Brewers fans can be happy about one thing. Pat Murphy has been named the National League’s Manager of the Year.

This is the first manager’s award that the Brewers have won in the program’s 55-year history. Murphy led the Brewers to their third National League Central title in four years and in his first year as team manager lead the team with a record of 93 wins and 69 losses.