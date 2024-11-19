MILWAUKEE – Charges have been filed against a man accused of hitting and killing a two-year-old boy in the road November 13th near 60th and North Raintree Drive in Milwaukee while driving without a license.

The child, Angelo Berry, had run into the street when 41-year-old Laron Lawrence was driving by. At the time of Berry’s death, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner had ruled the child’s death as an accident.

Now, Lawrence is charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license – causing death. If convicted, Lawrence faces up to six year in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WTMJ, while Lawrence remained on scene he admitted to police that he did not a have a driver’s license. He said that he was on his way back to work when the child darted out in front of him and he was unable to avoid hitting him, in spite of the efforts he made.

A record maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that the defendant does not have a valid license. He had a learner’s permit in 2014 which expired in 2015, and never followed through to get a license. Lawrence was cited for prior Operating After Suspension for incidents in 2020 and 2021.

While the criminal complaint only lists these incidents, Lawrence’s criminal record dates back to 2000, when he was found guilty of taking a vehicle without consent. He was also found guilty of fleeing an officer in a separate incident in 2001.

In a statement Monday, Alderwoman Laressa Taylor called on parents to keep better tabs on their young children.

“Parents, it is our responsibility to protect and care for our children. I often stated as I raised my own children, ‘I have one time and one time only to do this job of raising my children and protecting them.’ This incident shows us all that one wrong choice can result in loss of life for which we do not get a second chance,” said Alderwoman Taylor.

Bond for Lawrence has been set at 2,000 dollars; he is due back in court November 25th.

