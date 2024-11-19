MILWAUKEE — A morning domestic violence call leads to a hazmat response at Maitland Park on Milwaukee’s south side.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the park just after 7am on November 19. The victim, a 52-year-old man, said his domestic partner “choked and attempted to strangle him at a campsite nearby, inside Maitland Park”. The deputies searched the park for the suspect.

Within a wooded area of the park, officers found “organized containers” of different types of acids. The victim said that his partner used the chemicals “to melt or strip precious metals–for resale–from personal computer parts”.

The Milwaukee Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials (HazMat) team did respond, and on finding the acids to be legal household chemicals, neutralized them for proper disposal.

Law enforcement confirmed that the public was never in danger from these chemicals.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the domestic violence suspect, who is described as a 39-year-old man who is on parole for armed robbery and has an active warrant for parole violation.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.