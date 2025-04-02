MILWAUKEE — A majority of adults are skeptical of tariffs and inflation but supportive of deporting illegal immigrants who commit crimes, according to the latest Marquette Law School national survey.

58% think tariffs hurt the U.S. economy and 58% think President Trump’s policies will increase inflation.

The president’s immigration policies, however, have strong support with 68% favoring deportation of those who are in the United States illegally.

Opposition is strong for other issues, with 65% opposed to abolishing the Department of Education and 75% opposed to the president’s call to make Canada the 51st state.

President Trump’s overall approval rating dipped slightly to 46% in March from 48% in January. But the majority strongly disapprove of Elon Musk and how both parties are working in Congress.