MILWAUKEE — Brewers GM Matt Arnold was among a group of players, coaches and team officials that hung around American Family Field early into the morning after Milwaukee was eliminated by the Mets in the NL Wild Card Round. As the team processed its emotions, they swapped stories from throughout the year, leaning on each other in their time of need.

“We talked about highlights and lowlights of the season, a little cathartic just working through our emotions there,” Arnold said during his final media availability of the 2024 season. “There’s a lot to be proud of, certainly, but with that comes the emotions of wanting to still be playing right now and I think we all feel that.”

Arnold, who has been with the Brewers organization since 2015, is one of the key minds between one of the more successful regular-season ballclubs of the last nine years despite consistently falling short in the postseason. This defeat, however, stung a little more than the rest because of what it took to reach this point.

“We’re still processing it. I go through waves of emotion, honestly, when we’re talking about it,” Arnold said. “The overwhelming feeling here is a lot of hurt. I think there’s a lot of people in this building that care a lot about bringing a championship here to Milwaukee and I think a lot of people were heartbroken.

“I also think it’s really important to acknowledge a lot of the great things that happened this year. All of the things that we overcame, I mean it was pretty special.”

Now, the attention must turn to a pivotal offseason for the Brewers with plenty of young talent to sift through in the sprint to Spring Training while key teammates explore the free-agency market — none more crucial than shortstop Willy Adames, who is expected to receive significant interest around the MLB.

Arnold admitted that Adames’ future in Milwaukee is uncertain, but that the team never wavered in its belief that he is crucial to who they are and what they hope to achieve:

“We had opportunities to trade him and we didn’t because of how much he means to this team and this franchise, and it’s not just what he does on the field, it’s who he is, and absolutely, [I] acknowledge the reality that he’s earned the right to explore the market and he deserves that, certainly, but we love him to death here and he knows that.”

However, that wouldn’t necessarily leave the team exposed at his position. When asked, Arnold acknowledged that he believes the team already has enough talent between Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz to potentially replace Adames at shortstop if need be.

What's the priority for the Brewers going forward — youth movement, veterans, or striking that perfect balance?



For other members of The Crew, the outlook is not quite as dire. All-Star Williams Contreras’ knee sprain is not considered serious and Abner Uribe is expected to have a normal offseason preparing for Spring Training. While he didn’t provide specific timelines, Arnold expressed optimism about Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff’s recovery heading into next season.

When it comes to Devin Williams’ future in Milwaukee as he enters his final year under contract, Arnold is keeping all options open while reaffirming his belief in the 30-year-old.

“Never want to close the door on anything. I think on anything, we have to stay open-minded. We’re the smallest market in the league, so that’s something that’s required in this,” Arnold said. “This guy was unbelievable this year and he’s a two-time Relief Pitcher of the Year. I still believe he’s the best closer in baseball and I’m happy to have him.”

Only time will tell how the Milwaukee Brewers react to this heartbreak, but if the team’s ability to overcome adversity this season is any sign of how they’ll bounce back next year, fans can expect the Brew Crew to remain undaunted.

