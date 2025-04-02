WAUWATOSA – A woman has retained an attorney after multiple cell phone videos showed her being bit by a K-9 at Mayfair Mall and the handler struggling to get the dog off of her, TMJ4 News reported.
The defendant(s) in the case might as well just pay a settlement, according to 101.7 The Truth’s Ken Harris, a former MPD Lieutenant.
“The bottom line is you’re getting scrutiny because 1) You have a dog at the mall. 2) The dog bit someone. 3) You didn’t report it,” Harris explained to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.
“When a dog bite occurs: The health department has to know, and the dog has to be quarantined.”
Security dogs are generally trained just as well as the K-9’s used in local law enforcement, Harris said.
“It sounds like this was just a bad dog.”
