MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council will continue discussions on the “People’s Flag” design. There was no official vote on the flag today.

The decision came after nearly an hour of contentious debate between members of the Milwaukee Common Council. It included previously voiced concerns with the process by which the People’s Flag was chosen.

During a Milwaukee Common Council Steering and Rules Committee meeting earlier this month, Milwaukee 4th District Alderman Bob Bauman offered a frank appraisal of the ongoing discussion over whether or not to adopt the “Sunrise Over The Lake”, otherwise known as the “People’s Flag”, as the official flag of the City of Milwaukee:

“At this point, I’ve grown agnostic because I’m tired of talking about this”.

But when the resolution was presented before the Common Council for adoption Tuesday, Alderman Bauman motioned to hold the matter in council.

The hold vote technically received eight “Nos” and seven “Ayes”, but only required three yes votes to pass.

The vote came after nearly an hour of contentious debate between members of the Common Council concerning the resolution drafted by 11th District Alderman Peter Burgelis. It included previously voiced concerns with the process by which the People’s Flag was chosen. Alderman’s Bob Bauman, Mark Chambers and Russell Stamper were the three no votes on the flag resolution when it was discussed by the Steering and Rules Committee.

An alternate flag proposal laid forth by Alderman Bauman was rejected 3-12 by the full council.

6th District Alderwoman Milele Coggs grilled Alderman Burgelis over the process of selecting the People’s Flag, in particular, referencing the fact that the proposal did not have a fiscal note attached to it. She also chided fellow common council members who have said they would vote yes to the People’s Flag simply because they and their constituents are weary of the discussion continuing further.

“It’s so small to think ‘We’re gonna vote for something that affects the city like a flag because we’re tired of it.’ For me, that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

The discussion on the flag followed Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s 2025 budget proposal address to the Common Council. In it, Mayor Johnson indicated the city is facing an 87.3 million dollar budget deficit, which he said will be addressed by a 2% increase in the city property tax levy, as well as hiking fees on sanitation and snow & ice removal services.

“If there’s a way we can make some revenue, we should explore all options given the financial state the city is in right now,” Alderman Chambers told WTMJ after the vote.

Bauman and Burgelis were unavailable for comment after the vote; Alderwoman Coggs declined a request for comment.

The “People’s Flag” resolution now faces an uncertain future; it remains to be seen when the matter will be re-introduced to the full Common Council, if ever.

