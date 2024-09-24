FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One person is recovering after a fire at a two-story duplex in Fond du Lac.

The City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 11:09pm on Monday, September 23 near Packer Street and Arndt Street. Crews say they found “heavy fire showing from the entire rear of the home and heavy smoke emitting from the entire building. Fire Companies knocked the fire down from the outside and made an interior fire attack eventually extinguishing the fire.”

The person who lived in the second-floor unit escaped out of a second-story window before fire crews arrived. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Fire officials say “heavy damage occurred to the entire home with fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the building. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, and an adjacent garage and vehicle were also damaged. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure electric and gas utilities.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.