MILWAUKEE – Just when it appeared the Milwaukee Common Council had come to some sort of resolution to the lengthy debate over a new city flag, one alderman on the city’s Steering and Rules Committee has now proposed his own flag option.

Bob Bauman, the 4th District alderman who was one of the “no” votes when the committee voted 5-3 to approve a resolution making the “Sunrise Over The Lake” design the new flag of the city, shared his modified version of that flag Thursday. The design retains the yellow and blue background with the white sun rising over the lake, but includes a light blue image of Milwaukee City Hall in the center.

“The ‘Sunrise Over the Lake’ flag lacks any key identifying features that we associate with Milwaukee,” said Bauman Thursday. “My proposed substitute flag design retains basic layout and design of the People’s Flag but incorporates an image of City Hall which enhances the flag’s association with the City of Milwaukee.”

The Common Council is expected to discuss both the original resolution related to the People’s Flag, as well as Bauman’s alternate resolution, when the full body meets on September 24th. A simple majority would be needed to approve a new flag design.

11th District Alderman Peter Burgelis, who has taken the lead on proposing the People’s Flag as the new city flag, has not commented on the Bauman alternate design.

