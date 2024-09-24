MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johson’s 2025 Budget includes an increase in taxes and fees while also investing in public safety. A source in the Mayor’s office tells WTMJ the Mayor’s annual budget address to the Milwaukee Common Council this morning will detail the increases.

Mayor Johson is expected to tell the Council, “The budget I am presenting includes a modest two-percent increase in the property tax levy. What does that mean for a Milwaukee homeowner? A median valued home will see an increase of about $62 in the city portion of the property tax.”

The source also indicates fees, such as those for sanitation, as well as snow and ice removal, will also increase by 2%. Those fees are paid by all property owners, including non-profit organizations like churches and hospitals, otherwise exempt from property taxes. Fees for sewer and stormwater are also expected to rise 5%-6% under the Mayor’s proposed budget.

Mayor Johnson is scheduled to deliver his budget address to the Milwaukee Common Council at 9AM Tuesday. The council will have the opportunity to review and amend the budget before sending it back to the Mayor for final approval.

