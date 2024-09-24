MILWAUKEE – It was raining boos at American Family Field, after a Eugenio Suarez solo home run put the Diamondbacks up 8-0 in the third inning on Sunday afternoon.

“It was surprising (to hear the boos),” manager Pat Murphy admitted to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “With what the team had done (to win the NL Central), and then to get boo’d. You’re like ‘Wow.’ I know for a fact it did affect the team. They heard it. They responded.”

The Brewers would go on to win 10-9, the 8-run deficit was the largest comeback for the Crew since 2004.

The team has set an expectation of winning, Murphy stated.

“I think it was good for them to hear it,” he said. “It woke them up. It was great.”

What to do about the Mets?

The Brewers will wrap up the regular season with a 3-game series against the New York Mets. It’s also possible the Brewers will play Mets in the first round of the MLB playoffs.

“If you know we’re playing the Mets (in the first round), I don’t think we’d pitch guys they’re going to see,” Murphy said. “More familiarity lends to more success for the (batters).”

