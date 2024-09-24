LA CROSSE, Wis. — A moped driver from La Crosse faces his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense.

46-year-old Todd Waldenberger of La Crosse was arrested July 3 after police found him next to a tipped-over moped near 16th and State in La Crosse.

According to the criminal complaint, Waldenberger was heading home from Howie’s bar where he admitted to having “too much” to drink. He also said he was taking anxiety medications. Waldenberger said there were pedestrians crossing the street at 16th and State, which caused him to lose control of his moped in an attempt to avoid them and ending up on the sidewalk”.

La Crosse Police noted that there were no witnesses on scene when they arrived. Waldenberger agreed to and failed several field sobriety tests, but refused to a preliminary breath test before he was arrested.

Waldenberger was charged with 2 felonies including his fourth OWI and his fourth operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC). He was previously convicted of OWIs in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties dating back to 1997. He’s due back in court on October 4. If convicted, Waldenberger could face up to six years in prison.