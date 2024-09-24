WEST ALLIS – Police ticketed a 16-year-old boy whose actions prompted the evacuation of Nathan Hale High School in West Allis last week. School officials ordered an evacuation of the building after students reported the boy wearing a vest and saying, “wait until I detonate.”

The vest, turned out to be a piece of athletic equipment, not any sort of explosive device.

West Allis Deputy Police Chief Bob Fletcher tells WTMJ when officers took the boy into custody, “it was readily apparent there was no threat from an explosive and it does not appear he intended to create a disturbance.”

Police searched the building and students returned to class later that afternoon.

The teenager’s name is not being released, as he is a juvenile. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to WTMJ that a charge in the case was referred to Children’s Court, but did not elaborate as Children’s Court records are typically sealed.

A spokesperson for the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District did not respond to an email seeking information on disciplinary action for the student.

