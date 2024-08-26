WAUKESHA – One person is dead and another was arrested after a significant police presence overnight in Waukesha.

Police responded to the area around Garfield Avenue and Douglas Avenue at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, our partners at TMJ4 News saw police remove someone from the home.

“Dispatch had telephone contact with an adult male who admitted he had shot and killed his grandmother and also threatened to harm himself” said Police Captian Dan Baumann.

According to a City of Waukesha press release Monday, through the use of drone technology, a female in the residence appeared deceased. De-escalation was attempted by negotiating with the suspect, but on multiple occasions, the subject would walk to the front door, but refused to exit.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the Waukesha Police Tactical Unit deployed chemical munitions into the home in an attempt to force the suspect to exit the residence. A K9 was deployed and assisted with apprehending the suspect.

