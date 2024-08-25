NEW LONDON, Wis. — A 22-year-old man from Sheboygan died after falling from the Pearl Street bridge early Saturday morning.

According to New London Police Department, the fall happened just before 1:00 a.m. on 8/24/2024. Police said the man’s friends witnessed him fall and went into the water to try rescuing him, but were unsuccessful.

Subsequent search efforts from multiple agencies were also unsuccessful. New London fire and police departments, the Waupaca County Dive team and the Waupaca and Outagamie counties sheriff’s offices searched with the help of a drone. The Brown County Dive Team arrived later with sonar equipment.

The Waupaca County Dive Team located the man’s body in the Wolf River around 10:55 a.m. not far from where he went into the water.

Police said they are not releasing his name while they work to notify his next of kin.