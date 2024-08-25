MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday for Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Waukesha, Jefferson and Walworth counties.

Racine and Kenosha counties are under a Heat Advisory from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday.

TMJ4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson told WTMJ the hot temperatures and high humidity also bring a low chance for showers and storms, mostly north of Milwaukee.

Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with high humidity will lead to heat index values in the 100s across much of southern Wisconsin on Monday. Near Lake Michigan, heat index values in the 90s are expected. Stay hydrated and take breaks to cool off! #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/RV8rROMAcj — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 25, 2024

So far Milwaukee and other lakefront counties to the north are not under an advisory or warning, but there is a Heat Watch for all southeast Wisconsin counties come Tuesday.

Heat Index values could exceed 100° Monday and may climb even higher on Tuesday. Overnight lows starting Monday will only drop to the 70s.

Johnson said there’s also a slightly greater chance for scattered storms on Tuesday.

Your Storm Team 4Cast:

MONDAY: Slight Ch Morning Shower North, Then Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High: 91, Heat Index: 95-105

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid

High: 92, Heat Index: 100-110

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 83

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 80