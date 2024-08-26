PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A joint news conference Tuesday in Pleasant Prairie is expected to include the announcement of significant new information about a

John Doe homicide investigation from 1993.

On August 27, 1993, a photographer walking by the Soo Line railroad tracks in Pleasant Prairie found a deceased male’s body in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy, forensic anthropology exam, forensic dental exam, and a reconstruction of the decedent’s tattoo were performed, but the information did not yield the decedent’s identity or any additional leads in the case.

All that is known about the decedent so far is that the man was Native American, between 40 and 60 years of age, and had family possibly from either Keshena, Shawano, Langlade, Calumet, or Waupaca areas.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana and Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall will lead Tuesday’s press conference from the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall Auditorium at 10:00am.