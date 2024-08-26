Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Green Bay: School district unveils third ADA-accessible playground.

Every child deserves to be able to have fun on a playground. The Green Bay school district is doing it’s best to make that happen. Last week, the district unveiled its third playground that is accessible to children with with disabilities at the Aldo Leopold Community School. The playground may be the third in Green Bay, but it is one of 89 playgrounds with with some disability-friendly equipment in the Fox Valley. As reported by the Press-Gazette, Vickie Bayer, principal of Aldo Leopold Community School said during the unveiling, ” I’m profoundly grateful, I don’t even need a script for this, to the community for voting yes in 2022 to make this happen.” The fourth through eighth graders at Also Leopold had a lot of say in what equipment would be include in the new playground. They approved low level swings and slides that wheelchair users can access across the synthetic turf. Full Story

Madison: Natural Resource Board approves new Wisconsin elk management plan.

Add elk to the list of wildlife species in Wisconsin to receive a management plan based on “adaptive” principles. Earlier this month, the natural Resources Board approved the 2024-34 Wisconsin Elk Management Plan. The plan is intended to “guide elk management across the state to ensure a healthy robust and sustainable elk population that provides ecological, social, economic and cultural benefits while minimizing elk-human conflicts in Wisconsin,” according to a statement form the Department of Natural Resources. The new elk plan is based on the adaptive principles already in place for Wisconsin’s black bears and gray wolves. The plan gives more flexibility to state wildlife staff in managing the growing elk population. Two herds will be renamed as Northern and Central and the boundaries of the management zones will be expanded. The plan will also create 15 elk hunting zones and establish one continuous elk hunting season. Full Story

Prairie du Sac: Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw this weekend.

If you’re experiencing FOMO because all your friends have Labor day weekend plans, you might want to head to Prairie du Sac this weekend and make your friends green…or brown, with envy. As many as 4,000 people will attend the Wisconsin State Cow Chip throw this weekend in Marion Park. The annual event is celebrating its 50th anniversary. in addition to tossing, the event features a 5 & 10k run, the Tournament of Chips parade, bands and other entertainment as well as food and arts and crafts booths. There are “chucking” categories for children, adults and teams on Saturday and a “corporate toss” Friday night. In case you were wondering, the current cow chip throw state record is 248 feet. You have a few more days to practice. Full Story