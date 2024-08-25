The Milwaukee Brewers struck first for the first time in the series in the top of the second inning when Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Athletics used a four run fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead and held the Brewers offense in check except for a Willy Adames solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. The Brewers wouldn’t score again after that and the Athletics held on for a 4-3 win in the Brewers final appearance at the Oakland Coliseum. Dominic Cotroneo talked about the loss in Brewers Extra Innings following the game.