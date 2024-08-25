MILWAUKEE — A car ended up in the hallway of an elementary school during a crash late Saturday night.

Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened just before midnight on 8/24/2024 at Hawthorne School on the city’s northwest side. They said the car collided with the side of the school.

Images show what appears to be a damaged side-door entryway with a car that came to a rest down the hallway.

One patient from the crash was taken to Froedtert Hospital for injuries. MFD has not provided any details on the patient’s condition or identity. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured or involved in the crash.

Milwaukee Public Schools told our news partners at TMJ4 that the crash will not affect the school start date on Sept. 3 and will not impact student learning.

Hawthorne School is an elementary school in the MPS District.