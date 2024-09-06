SAO PAULO – Green Bay Packers fans are counting down the minutes to kick off for Friday night’s tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the season gets underway, there is optimism and some concerns over how successful the 2024 Packers could be.

“You love the make-up of the team and the make-up of the quarterback,” Packers hall of famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “If this team doesn’t make the playoffs, it’s going to be very disappointing and a complete failure of the season.”

Tausch expected the Packers to pullout of a low-scoring victory on Friday night.

But the Packers, despite last year’s epic run and post-season beat-down of the Dallas Cowboys, still have growing to do, said Gabe Neitzel, of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe, & Chewy.

“This is still a team that has to grow,” said Neitzel told WTMJ. “This is still the youngest team in the league. They’re relying on a lot of young guys. The outlook is sunny but I think they’ll be more bumps in the road.”

As for the game Friday night: “I’m a little scared of this game. The Eagles have a lot of weapons.”

TOP BREW CREW HEADLINES FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE BREWERS:

READ: ‘Those young guys idolize him’ — Yelich provides leadership despite season-ending injury