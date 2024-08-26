MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers head into the week with a commanding ten-game lead in the NL Central. On Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, the team’s play-by-play announcer, Lane Grindle, joined us to share his insights. Lane discussed how the team established their winning tone and adapted seamlessly to a new presence in the clubhouse, stating, “”you can’t really measure it. It’s an intagible, but this team has IT.”

The Brewers will begin a three-game series on Tuesday against the Giants.

