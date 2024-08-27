MILWAUKEE – It’ll be hot at the ballpark Tuesday night, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy isn’t concerned about his players struggling in the heat.

“They’re elite athletes, they’re hydrating all the time,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “Guys my age don’t understand it. We didn’t drink water except out of the hose on hot summer days, that was it.”

Murphy, who managed at Arizona State University (1995-2009), is no stranger to the stifling temps.

“We had a NCAA regional game in Tempe (in 2005),” he recalled. “It was so hot that none of the fans sat in the seats. They stood under the concourse. They were all in the concourse where the sun wasn’t burning down on them.”

When he was reminded that a ‘dry heat’ is considered more tolerable, Murphy laughed: “A dry heat you can cook with.”

COLISEUM LAST CALL

During the Brewers final series in Oakland last weekend, Murphy took time to appreciate the historic venue.

“I’ve got a little history there,” he explained. “One of my best friends in the world pitched there. Bob Welch is no longer with us. My kids came up for it and took pictures. It was a nice moment. A lot of great people there. A lot of great history in Oakland.”

“It’s sad for baseball to think there won’t be Major League Baseball there.”

