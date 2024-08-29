MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers had a little fun with the home run that Jackson Chourio hit off the scoreboard.

A day after Chourio launched a 449-foot blast that busted some LED lights in the giant centerfield scoreboard, the team put up a digital memorial to the shot.

The scoreboard is fixed, but they digitally memorialized Jackson Chourio’s 449-foot homer. ICYMI: https://t.co/WDPsORxAAU pic.twitter.com/DhNMO2Zach — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 28, 2024

“We had an intern climb up there and put up (the ‘Number 11’ sign),” joked Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold during his Thursday appearance on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “I thought (the sign) was funny. I’m not sure if it’ll still be there Thursday. Maybe we’ll put another (sign) up there after we knock a few more lights out.”

Arnold said he’d had no problem if Chourio hit the scoreboard again.

“I’m happy to replace more lights on the scoreboard if he keeps doing that,” he laughed. “He crushed that ball.”

You break the scoreboard, you take the scoreboard 😭 https://t.co/saLLPJRXuq pic.twitter.com/NnMgdTOW3H — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 29, 2024

TOP STORIES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Cudahy Man Walks Hundreds of Miles to Support Addiction Recovery & Mental Health