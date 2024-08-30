MILWAUKEE – So far so good. The new seamless parking procedure at American Family Field performed well in its first three days of operation, according to the Brewers.

“It went really well. We were really pleased,” Brewers Pres. of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “Most of our fans said it (worked) great.”

Hey, Brew Crew! Parking at American Family Field will be a little different this year…



Debbie Lazaga (@D_La) is here to take you through the process, step-by-step. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/RvtKofJWpx — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) April 2, 2024

The parking technology, which allows fans to park without stopping to pay an attendant, debuted unceremoniously during the Brewers’ home opener in April. The system kept crashing, prompting the team to revert back to the process of using parking attendants.

The three-game home series against the Giants was the first time the team had re-launched the parking system. With it now in place, the team can address a constant irritant.

“(Long lines into the parking lots) was our number one complaint from fans,” Schlesinger said. “Fans will be really happy and excited to get into the ballpark sooner.”

