Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Madison: UW Athletics to relocate Camp Randall bricks to new spot.

UW-Madison is no stranger to protests. This week’s uproar had nothing to do with politics, human rights or tuition, it was all about bricks. Over the decades, donors have purchased personalized memorial bricks near Camp Randall Stadium. After hearing that the building closest to the bricks is set to be demolished to make way for a new practice facility, those donors feared that the bricks honoring their loved ones and friends would be discarded. The Athletic department was the target of much anger and frustration for not communicating plans for the bricks and for failing to publicize an option for folks to pick up their bricks next week. In response to the uproar, the Athletic Department has come up with a new plan. In an email yesterday, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh assured brick-owners that none of the bricks would be thrown away. According to the Journal Sentinel, donors can pick up their brick next week or leave it for the university to relocate and display at a new location near Camp Randall. McIntosh went on to say, “I appreciate and acknowledge the emotions that are attached to the bricks,” he wrote. “There are very personal and meaningful stories associated with (the bricks) and it was never our intent to dismiss that aspect of the bricks.” Full Story

Racine: City to award $500,000 of sump pump installation grants.

Homeowners know that nothing is worse than a leaky basement. Every time it rains, a sense of dread consumes them. Residents in Racine are being offered a chance to stop worrying about leaks, seepage and water in their homes. The City of Racine will give up to $5,000 to 100 homeowners to install a new sump pump that will keep their basement dry and prevent the sanitary sewer system from becoming overloaded during storms. Starting this week, residents can apply for the grants either on the city’s website or in person at City Hall. The grant money will be awarded on a first come-first served basis to the first 100 homeowners who are approved. According to a statement from the City of Racine, the sump pumps installed under this program will replace foundation drains in older homes that send storm water directly into sanitary sewers. This is the second year year the city has awarded grants for sump pumps. Eligible homes must currently have foundation drains that connect to city sewers and have no major code violations or outstanding taxes. Full Story

Carlsville: Door County wines and ciders win medals in international contest.

Door County is known for its scenery, pies and now…international prize winning wines and ciders. Door Peninsula Winery in Carlsville and von Stiehl Winery in Algoma won multiple medals in the 2024 Finger Lakes International Wine Competition. Door Peninsula Winery won eight medals- four gold, two silver and two bronze. Door Peninsula’s winners include their Red, White and Blue sparkling wine, heritage Cider, Cranberry mule sparkling cider and sweet Cherry wine. von Stiehl earned one gold and four silvers. They were honored for their Riesling white wine that won gold and their Sweet Cherry, Blueberry Moscato, Old Vine Zinfandel and Soaring eagle cabernet wines along with their Brandy Old Fashioned Fortified Cider. The prestigious contest is held over two days in Rochester new York and is the largest charitable wine and spirits competition in the country. Thousands of entries come from across the US and Canada. Full Story