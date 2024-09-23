The Packers (2-1) will host the Minnesota Vikings (3-0) at Lambeau Field in a big Week 4 NFC North match-up, following Green Bay’s win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The question now: will quarterback Jordan Love play?

“I will be surprised if (Love) doesn’t play,” Jason Wilde, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “I think (the Vikings game) was the game they were targeting all along.”

Wilde wondered if the Packers and Love were on the same page regarding his health ahead of the Titans’ game.

“There was something not quite right about how that played out,” he said. “I think (head coach Matt) LaFleur thought there was a better than decent chance Love would play (against the Titans).”

So far, back-up QB Malik Willis is undefeated in his two starts. The Packers traded a 7th round pick to the Titans in exchange for Willis before the season started.

“Willis has gone into a situation with a bright head coach, and a good offensive staff that accentuates the positives,” Wilde explained. “(Vikings QB) Sam Darnold is another quarterback who has seemed to have found the right match. Darnold has found his footing.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: