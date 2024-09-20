Dodge County, Wis. — The Dodge County District Attorney filed two felony charges against 43-year-old Zachariah Rasch in the death and disappearance of his estranged wife, 37-year-old Crystal Rasch of Clyman.

The Dodge County District Attorney filed one charge of 1st degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse enhancer and one charge of hiding a corpse. Rasch had been previously charged with 7 counts of misappropriate ID information to obtain money.

This began when Crystal Rasch disappeared on June 11, but wasn’t reported missing until June 23. The Dodge County Sheriff eventually arrested Zachariah Rasch on numerous counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information. Rasch admitted to making transactions using her debit card without her consent. Purchases from multiple stores included carpet cleaner, chemical-resistant gloves, stain remover, and drain cleaner that totaled over $6,500.

In addition to the search of financial records, the Dodge County Sheriff also traced two phone numbers belonging to Crystal Rasch. The last known location for one phone was on June 8 near Juneau, and the other phone near Adams, Wisconsin on June 17 and also showed a call on June 10 from that same area. A vehicle registered to Crystal was found in Adams County at a property owned by relatives of Zachariah.

Authorities originally arrested Rasch on the identity theft charges and held him on $250,000 cash bail before today’s charges were filed. He remains in custody in the Dodge County Jail and is due back in court on October 3.