MILWAUKEE– Starting May 7, 2025, travelers in Milwaukee, across Wisconsin, and Nationwide will need to meet new federal ID requirements if they plan to fly within the U.S. or enter certain federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in coordination with Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act- a federal law that raises the standard for state-issued identification.
The biggest change? You’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID- or another approved document like a passport- to board domestic flights or access federal facilities. If your current license or ID has a star in the top right corner, you’re likely already set. Otherwise, you’ll need to update your identification before May 7 deadline.
Administrator for Department of Motor Vehicles, Tommy Winkler, gave a quick guide on how to obtain these credentials of a Real ID.
“So the best and most important thing customers in our state should do is Visit our website, WI DMV.gov” Winkler says.
” There on our main page, you’ll find a link to the Driver License and Identification Card Guide. This is an interactive guide that will walk customers through the documentation that they will need to bring in order to obtain that Real ID. It also allows customers to pre fill out their application prior to their visit. And you can even schedule an appointment for service at a DMV Customer Service Center. By using that DLID guide and making that appointment for service, you will make your trip successful and fast. When you come to the DMV to upgrade to a Real ID, what is some of that documentation that you’ll need to bring in order to obtain that Real ID? You’re going to need to provide original or certified copies of documents that provide proof of name and date of birth and legal presence. For many here in the state, that can be a certified copy of your birth certificate or a valid US Passport. You’ll also need to provide proof of identity, which for many that’ll just be the existing driver license or ID card that you have. You’ll also need to provide proof of two forms of address.”
Luckily, nearly 64% of all validation driver license and ID cards in Wisconsin are Real ID compliant today. That’s over 3.1 million driver license and ID cards. Wisconsin began issuing Real ID compliant driver licenses and IDs back in January of 2013. So for over a decade and they’ve given all of our Wisconsin residents the opportunity to upgrade to the Real ID at the time of their driver license or identification card renewal.
Some unacceptable items may include a paper copy of your ID or license. Federal Security Director for TSA Department of Homeland Security, Mark Lendvay goes more in depth about what NOT to bring if you want to board your plane.
“State of Wisconsin, when you renew your driver’s license, issues a paper document, which is good for approximately 30 days,” Lendvay says.
“That paper document is not acceptable at a ticket document checker position. So if you’re getting the ID replaced and for instance you’re doing it online, we suggest if you’re able to retain the old driver’s license because we will still accept that at our nation’s airports. So again, the paper
tickets that you’re getting or license would not be acceptable. And then for trusted traveler, our precheck population, which is at 20 million right now, those individuals are not issued a government ID. And a lot of those individuals may not have Real ID. So although you’re a trusted traveler, you’re still going to be required to have the real ID on the day of travel. May 7.”
If you’re planning a trip later this year or need to visit a federal facility, it’s a good idea to check your ID now and make an appointment if necessary. Lines and wait times are expected to increase as the deadline approaches.