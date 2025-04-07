MILWAUKEE– Starting May 7, 2025, travelers in Milwaukee, across Wisconsin, and Nationwide will need to meet new federal ID requirements if they plan to fly within the U.S. or enter certain federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in coordination with Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act- a federal law that raises the standard for state-issued identification.

The biggest change? You’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID- or another approved document like a passport- to board domestic flights or access federal facilities. If your current license or ID has a star in the top right corner, you’re likely already set. Otherwise, you’ll need to update your identification before May 7 deadline.

Administrator for Department of Motor Vehicles, Tommy Winkler, gave a quick guide on how to obtain these credentials of a Real ID.

“So ​the ​best ​and ​most ​important ​thing ​customers ​in ​our ​state ​should ​do ​is ​Visit ​our ​website, ​WI ​DMV.gov” Winkler says.

” There ​on ​our ​main ​page, ​you’ll ​find ​a ​link ​to ​the ​Driver ​License ​and ​Identification ​Card ​Guide. ​This ​is ​an ​interactive ​guide ​that ​will ​walk ​customers ​through ​the ​documentation ​that ​they ​will ​need ​to ​bring ​in ​order ​to ​obtain ​that ​Real ​ID. ​It ​also ​allows ​customers ​to ​pre ​fill ​out ​their ​application ​prior ​to ​their ​visit. ​And ​you ​can ​even ​schedule ​an ​appointment ​for ​service ​at ​a ​DMV ​Customer ​Service ​Center. ​By ​using ​that ​DLID ​guide ​and ​making ​that ​appointment ​for ​service, ​you ​will ​make ​your ​trip ​successful ​and ​fast. ​When ​you ​come ​to ​the ​DMV ​to ​upgrade ​to ​a ​Real ​ID, ​what ​is ​some ​of ​that ​documentation ​that ​you’ll ​need ​to ​bring ​in ​order ​to ​obtain ​that ​Real ​ID? ​You’re ​going ​to ​need ​to ​provide ​original ​or ​certified ​copies ​of ​documents ​that ​provide ​proof ​of ​name ​and ​date ​of ​birth ​and ​legal ​presence. ​For ​many ​here ​in ​the ​state, ​that ​can ​be ​a ​certified ​copy ​of ​your ​birth ​certificate ​or ​a ​valid ​US ​Passport. ​You’ll ​also ​need ​to ​provide ​proof ​of ​identity, ​which ​for ​many ​that’ll ​just ​be ​the ​existing ​driver ​license ​or ​ID ​card ​that ​you ​have. ​You’ll ​also ​need ​to ​provide ​proof ​of ​two ​forms ​of ​address.”

Luckily, nearly ​64% ​of ​all ​validation ​driver ​license ​and ​ID ​cards ​in ​Wisconsin ​are ​Real ​ID ​compliant ​today. ​That’s ​over ​3.1 ​million ​driver ​license ​and ​ID ​cards. ​Wisconsin ​began ​issuing ​Real ​ID ​compliant ​driver ​licenses ​and ​IDs ​back ​in ​January ​of ​2013. ​So ​for ​over ​a ​decade ​and ​they’ve ​given ​all ​of ​our ​Wisconsin ​residents ​the ​opportunity ​to ​upgrade ​to ​the ​Real ​ID ​at ​the ​time ​of ​their ​driver ​license ​or ​identification ​card ​renewal.

Wisconsin REAL ID – Driver License. Image courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Some unacceptable items may include a paper copy of your ID or license. Federal ​Security ​Director ​for ​TSA ​Department ​of ​Homeland ​Security, Mark Lendvay goes more in depth about what NOT to bring if you want to board your plane.

“State ​of ​Wisconsin, ​when ​you ​renew ​your ​driver’s ​license, ​issues ​a ​paper ​​document, ​which ​is ​good ​for ​approximately ​30 ​days,” Lendvay says.

“That ​paper ​document ​is ​not ​acceptable ​at ​a ticket ​document ​checker ​position. ​So ​if ​you’re ​getting ​the ​ID ​replaced ​and ​for ​instance ​you’re ​doing ​it ​online, ​we ​suggest ​if ​you’re ​able ​to ​retain ​the ​old ​driver’s ​license ​because ​we ​will ​still ​accept ​that ​at ​our ​nation’s ​airports. ​So ​again, ​the ​paper ​ tickets ​that ​you’re ​getting ​or ​license ​would ​not ​be ​acceptable. ​And ​then ​for ​trusted ​traveler, ​our ​precheck ​population, ​which ​is ​at ​20 ​million ​right ​now, ​those ​individuals ​are ​not ​issued ​a ​government ​ID. ​And ​a ​lot ​of ​those ​individuals ​may ​not ​have ​Real ID. ​So ​although ​you’re ​a ​trusted ​traveler, ​you’re ​still ​going ​to ​be ​required ​to ​have ​the ​real ​ID ​on ​the ​day ​of ​travel. ​May ​7.”

If you’re planning a trip later this year or need to visit a federal facility, it’s a good idea to check your ID now and make an appointment if necessary. Lines and wait times are expected to increase as the deadline approaches.