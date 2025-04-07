Abigail Henriksen, a 15-year-old from DeForest, Wisconsin is one of eight junior golfers (four boys and four girls) crowned champions at the 11th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National finals held Sunday at Augusta National in conjunction with the 2025 Master’s Tournament.

Henricksen calmly sunk a 15-foot putt to win the girls 14-15 year old division.

“I was definitely shaking a little bit over that second putt,” Henriksen said in a media interview following the competition. “I was just trying to do my best and get it as close as possible.”

A 🏆 winning putt!



Abigail Henriksen sinks the 15 footer to clinch the Girls 14-15 #DriveChipandPutt National Championship. pic.twitter.com/d6IZDnk0NX — Drive, Chip & Putt (@DriveChipPutt) April 6, 2025

Henriksen was one of 80 regional winners across the nation to quality for the finals at Augusta National, and one of two from Wisconsin. Jared Romano from Darien finished 7th in the boys 14-15 year old competition.

Points were awarded in three individual skill categories, driving, chipping and putting. The winner in each discipline received 10 points, second place received 9 points, and so on down the line. The player with the most points following all three competitions was declared the overall winner of the age group.

Henriksen’s total of 25 was four points better than second place finisher, Chloe Perfect.

Sunday’s event final was televised on The Golf Channel.