MILWAUKEE — Two family members have been charged in connection to the death of a six-year-old April 1st on Milwaukee’s north side, including the child’s mother.

21-year-old Quintell Collins of Milwaukee faces multiple felony charges including second-degree reckless homicide. The child’s mother and Quintell’s sister, 26-year-old Daquela Collins, also faces felony charges including Neglecting A Child – Consequence is Death.

According to the criminal complaint, the child’s grandmother Alesia Collins called 911 and said, “I think my grandson shot himself” around 9:30pm April 1st after hearing what sounded like a gunshot in the living room of her home near North 51st Street and West Marion Avenue. A grey semi-automatic Palmetto State Armory 9mm handgun was found next to the child on the floor.

Alesia shared the home with her daughter Daquela and her son Quintell, who lived in the home’s basement.

Surveillance video from a nearby alley captured one of two men, later determined to be Quintell, conceal an object underneath a City of Milwaukee garbage can. A search of the alley uncovered a loaded Springfield Armory XD 9mm handgun concealed under the can.

A screenshot of the video capturing a male subject later determined to be Quintell Collins concealing a firearm underneath a City of Milwaukee garbage can the night of April 1st, 2025. Image Credit: Milwaukee Police Department

According to the complaint, Daquela told police she received an Instagram video from Quintell showing him rapping while holding two guns. Her son was in the background of the video sleeping on the couch. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the child died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Screenshots from an Instagram video police say was sent from Quintell Collins to Daquela Collins April 1st showing him rapping while holding two guns as Daquela’s son sleeps on a nearby couch. Image Credit: Milwaukee Police Department

Police note that “despite observing a video of her convicted felon brother brandishing two firearms in a reckless fashion while rapping with [Daquela”s] six-year-old son on the couch in the background, [Daquela] did not leave her boyfriend’s residence and rush home to ensure the safety of [her son].” Upon seeing the video, Daquela messaged Quintell and told him, “put my s— down.” Quintell responded with a laughing emoji.

In an interview police, Daquela said she purchased the firearm found in the living room because her brother “be into it with people” and she “wanted to feel protected.”

Quintell was arrested April 3rd after leading Milwaukee Police on a chase that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour on city streets.

A review of text messages between the pair indicates Daquela orchestrated a straw purchase of guns for Quintell. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, straw purchasing involves someone who purchases a gun for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing one, or for someone who does not want their name associated with the transaction. The charges carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years and/or up to a $250,000 fine.

In 2022, Quintell pled guilty to fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety after he crashed a stolen Hyundai from Mayfair Mall into a lightpole that August. Each of Quintell’s prior criminal convictions prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

