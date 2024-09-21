The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 for their third loss in a row after clinching the NL Central. The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning following a Joc Pederson homerun and added two more home runs to win 5-0. The Brewers managed just two hits and struck out as a team 13 times against Merrill Kelly, who had six strikeouts and the bullpen who combined for seven. The Brewers are looking to avoide their first four game losing streak of the season on Sunday. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the loss in Brewers Extra Innings.