Sherwin Hughes, host of 101.7’s The Truth with Sherwin Hughes, joined Steve Scaffidi from the Political Power Hour on 620WTMJ, for a wide-ranging conversation on the upcoming presidential election, and what the political roadmap might look like for the City of Milwaukee as new district maps impact the makeup of the next state legislative session.

Hughes also breaks down the challenges for Vice President Kamala Harris as she attempts to solidify her support among the black community, both in Milwaukee and nationally.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of The Political Power Hour on 620WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.