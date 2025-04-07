MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers will honor the late hall of fame broadcaster Bob Uecker with a celebration of life event during the August 24th game at American Family Field, the team announced Monday. Brewers President of Baseball Operations, Rick Schlesinger, first announced the long-awaited details on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News.

The celebration will happen before, and throughout the Brewers Sunday afternoon game against the San Francisco Giants. It’s a 1:10 first pitch with Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Bob Costas hosting an extensive ceremony before the game. Costas, a friend of Uecker’s for decades, will lead the ceremony on the field and feature other guest appearances and “…moving videos with rarely-seen content from Bob’s storied life.”

In a statement, Schlesinger said, “We continue to mourn Bob’s passing, but we feel his presence every day at the ballpark, and in our lives. August 24 will offer all of us an opportunity to come together to celebrate Bob’s life and re-live the countless, unforgettable memories he created so effortlessly.”

Uecker, voice of Brewers baseball for 54 years, passed away in January. His family had a private funeral, and recently the Brewers hosted an invitation only, star studded Uecker tribute at Miller Highlife Theatre. Costas also served as host of that event, with legendary broadcaster Al Michaels, MLB Commissioner Emeritus and former Brewers Owner Bud Selig, MLB Hall of Fame player and manager Joe Torre, and former co-stars from the sit-com Mr. Belvedere among the featured guests on stage for a 2-hour tribute.

The Brewers promise ticketed fans at the game will receive a unique, and not for sale, lapel pin. Bases for the game will feature a “Uecker Celebration logo. The scoreboard will frequently feature tributes to Uecker, and proceeds from the day’s 50-50 raffle will, “…benefit three charities supported by Uecker: Wounded Warrior Project, The ALS Association and the Medical College of Wisconsin Bob Uecker Chair for Cancer Research,” the announcement said.

The Brewers also included a statement from Uecker’s son, Bob Junior which read, “As we continue to navigate the loss of Bob, we’re truly grateful to the Brewers for hosting this Celebration of Life. We look forward to coming together to honor his memory and share in the meaningful moments of the day.”

The list of additional guests and other related information will be released in the coming weeks. Tickets for this, and all Brewers home games are on sale now: https://www.mlb.com/brewers/tickets