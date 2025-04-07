MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Nathalia Neveaux.

Neveaux was last seen heading east on an MCTS bus near North 6th and West Center Streets on the city’s north side.

Neveaux is a 41-year-old, white female, 5’5″, weighing 130lbs, brown eyes, and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, and gray/pink/orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.