RACINE, Wis. — The Republican National Committee is suing the City of Racine for failing to hire enough Republican election inspectors to meet the state’s requirements.

In the filing dated September 13, the RNC claims that the city was hiring “disproportionately more Democrats” for the August primary election. The RNC says the lawsuit “seeks to ensure the City hires approved Republicans as election inspectors for the general election and to ensure parity requirements are met.”

Wisconsin law requires that appointments of election inspectors must be made from the lists of the nominees submitted by the political parties.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley stated, “Racine deliberately excluded Republicans and violated the law. We are suing to hire the number of Republicans that Wisconsin law requires, stop Democrat interference, and uphold election integrity for our country’s most important election.”

In response, Racine City Clerk Tara McMenamin says “The City of Racine is committed to hiring election officials who meet all statutory requirements, irrespective of political affiliation. In anticipation of potential increases in meritless litigation leading up to the presidential election, we are steadfast in maintaining consistent standards. We will continue to adhere to all state and federal laws and provide comprehensive training to ensure that all election officials are fully qualified and well-prepared to serve City residents on this upcoming Election Day.”