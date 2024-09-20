WAUPUN, Wis. — A Madison woman is charged in connection with an overdose death at the Waupun Correctional Institution. 37-year-old Janelle Hill was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide and delivering drugs.

The charge comes from an investigation starting in June of 2022 when an inmate at Waupun died from a drug overdose. In a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, “upon autopsy of the victim, latex balloons were recovered from the victim that contained a suspected mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. These balloons were delivered to the victim from Janelle Hill the day before his death during a visit. The balloons are believed to have become compromised while in the victim’s body causing his death from drug toxicity.”

Hill was being held at the Dodge County Jail, but posted her $500 cash bail today. Her preliminary is set for October 24.

This is the latest set of charges against former employees at Waupun being charged for crimes related to the prison. Former facilities repair worker William Lee Homan pled guilty to smuggling contraband into the prison in exchange for bribes. Nine other employees including former warden Randall Hepp were charged with inmate abuse and misconduct in office.