NASHVILLE – Last week, the Green Bay Packers used a deluge of first half rushing yards to jump out early against the Colts and held on down the stretch.

In Week Three, it was a combination of defensive pressure and a second-straight week of solid play from their backup quarterback that made the difference.

Green Bay sacked Titans quarterback Will Levis sacked eight times, tying a Packers franchise record for a single-game sack total dating back to 2005, and the offense did more than enough to secure a 30-14 win.

It was the second-straight game for Green Bay with Malik Willis under center, after Jordan Love was a late-morning scratch as he recovers from his MCL injury in the season opener against Philadelphia in Brazil. Willis recorded a 120.9 passer rating and went 13 for 19 with 202 yards passing and a touchdown to Emanuel Wilson, but he also made things happen with his legs, rushing for a team-high 73 yards on six carries and tacking on a rushing touchdown of his own.

“Malik, I can’t say enough about him…he made some big time plays throughout the course of the game, some plays with his legs that were huge,” said head coach Matt LaFleur after the win. “I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in this short period of time. People can’t fathom that. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen this.”

At the podium, Willis did his best to downplay the significance of his outing against the team that traded him to Green Bay in August.

“It doesn’t really mean much more or less,” said Willis. “It was cool to see some of my old guys but I don’t think it adds or devalues.”

On defense, Green Bay’s seven interceptions through three games has already tied their entire total in 2023. Jaire Alexander recorded the first pick-six of his career, while Xavier McKinney recorded his third-straight game with an interception to start the year, the third Packer in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

On the injury front, Green Bay lost tight end Tucker Kraft after he reaggravated a shoulder injury.

The Packers are now 2-1 and will head back to Lambeau Field next Sunday to host Minnesota; the Vikings are now 3-0 to start the year following their win Sunday against Houston.