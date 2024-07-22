GREEN BAY – As training camp begins for the Green Bay Packers today, there is a notable absence from team activities: quarterback Jordan Love.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst says Love is not participating in training camp workouts while contract negotiations continue between himself and the team.

“We certainly understand where he’s coming from, we’d like him to be out there, it’s important for him to be out there, practicing with his teammates” said Gutekunst Monday. “But until we get that resolved, he won’t be practicing”.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky captured Love walking onto the field with Head coach Matt LaFleur Monday. LaFleur told reporters he was first informed Sunday that Love would holdout from workouts.

“We’re confident that he’ll be out there sooner or later” said LaFleur Monday. “I know how he prepares so I’m not overly concerned about that. He’s gonna do everything he can to get the mental reps…obviously the physical reps are what’s important.”

Love and the Packers had been haggling over a contract extension since the end of last season.

