GREEN BAY – With Packers Training Camp underway, that means the annual DreamDrive tradition of players riding young fans’ bicycles to and from practice.
LIVE: Packers open #DreamDrive for training camp! 🚲@AmFam https://t.co/hASqJcHOuv— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 22, 2024
“It’s one of the coolest traditions,” said Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “It is what makes Green Bay great, and different than anywhere else.”
But choosing a bicycle to ride isn’t as easy as you’d think, Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. He compared it to a middle school dance.
“You come out and you’re standing there, you’re like ‘I hope someone is willing to give the bike up,'” he explained. “It’s very humbling … when a kid rejects you.”
When asked if he ever had trouble finding a bicycle to use, Tauscher responded “I’m not going to lie to you. Kids are not super interested in lineman or guys who are seven round picks”.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- President Joe Biden no longer seeking re-election in November
- Wisconsin leaders react to President Biden dropping out of the race for the White House
- Wisconsin Republicans to open new Hispanic outreach center
- Eduardo Galvan to be named interim Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
- Economic Studies will determine whether RNC was good/bad for local business
LISTEN: Pancake Breakfast Special: WTMJ’s untold stories at the RNC