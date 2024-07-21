It was a back and forth ball game between the Brewers and the Twins, but the Brewers held off the Twins in the end with an 8-7 win. Jackson Chourio followed up his first career three hit game last night by getting two today, including a solo home run to tie the game in the top of the seventh. The Brewers would take the lead in the eighth inning with a two run homerun from Rhys Hoskins and Eric Haas hit a solo homerun in the top of the ninth to give the Brewers a 8-5 lead. The homerun in the ninth would end up being the difference as the Twins scored twice in the ninth to make it 8-7. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win with Brewers Extra Innings following the win.