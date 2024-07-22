Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Oshkosh: ARPA funding finally received.

It took a while but the government has finally fulfilled a promise to municipalities and non-profits in Winnebago County. Four months after first being approved for federal funding, money from the American rescue Plan Act that was promised to 18 non-profits and municipalities has been received by almost all the organizations. The others say they’re in the process of getting theirs. The payments come a month after the Oshkosh Herald reported that the organizations and municipalities were still waiting for almost $7 million of ARPA funding that was approved by the Winnebago County Board in March. County Executive Jon Doemel blamed the initial delay on additional legal requirements from the state. Full Story

Marinette: City won’t use drop boxes in August primary.

The city of Marinette won’t be affected by best practices when it comes to securing unstaffed absentee ballot drop boxes for the August 13 primary election. Why, because they don’t intend to use one. City Clerk Lana Bero told the Eagle herald that the city last used a drop box in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. Marinette used a small drop box that was located in the hallway of City Hall. She said that unlike bigger cities that use a mailbox or drop box near a post office, Marinette used their hallway. Using a drop box is not off the table for the November election according to Bero. “We may revisit it because things change.” The use of drop boxes became a partisan issue after the 2020 election, when Republicans alleged that drop boxes in Wisconsin facilitated cheating although they offered no credible evidence. Full Story

Superior: Federal Government giving away lighthouse.

It’s rare that the government gives away something for nothing but it’s happening in Superior. The feds are giving away a lighthouse in Superior and groups that qualify have until August 5 to apply to be the new owner of the historic landmark.

This isn’t the first time the government has tried to unload the lighthouse. The first time was in 2013 when it was declared excess property for the Coast Guard. That time, no organization applied or qualified to take over the building. This time the call is going out to government entities, nonprofits and educational groups to take over the building. Those organizations can apply to get the lighthouse. The only catch is the building must be used for education, park, recreational cultural or historic preservation purposes. So far, one group has applied. Full Story