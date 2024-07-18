GREEN BAY – Randall Cobb led a noteworthy career as a wide receiver in the National Football League across 13 seasons, 10 of them with the Green Bay Packers. Now, Cobb will embrace a new side of sports as a college football studio analyst with the SEC Network.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former NFL Pro Bowl WR Randall Cobb, who played 13 NFL seasons, including 10 seasons with the Packers, is joining SEC Network as a college football studio analyst. Cobb will appear on select editions of SEC Now throughout the fall. pic.twitter.com/hsl9dmy0oy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2024

Cobb spent the 2023 season with the New York Jets, making five catches and generating 39 yards.

The wide receiver was drafted in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft by the Packers in 2011. He played 8 consecutive seasons in Green Bay, one season with the Dallas Cowboys, one season with the Houston Texans, before returning for an additional two years with the Packers.

As a Green Bay Packer, Cobb landed 47 touchdowns, caught 532 passes and earned 6,316 career yards. Former Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had such a strong connection with Cobb that he requested the New York Jets’ front office pursue him for the team.

