GREEN BAY, Wis. — With Packers training camp underway, that means the annual DreamDrive tradition of players riding young fans’ bicycles to and from practice.

“It’s one of the coolest traditions,” said Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “The whole thing is, I think, what makes Green Bay great, and what makes it different than anywhere else, is that you have these touchpoints that most of these training camps don’t.

But choosing a bicycle to ride isn’t as easy as you’d think, Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. He compared it to a middle school dance.

“You come out and you’re standing there, you’re like ‘I hope someone is willing to give the bike up,'” he explained. “It’s very humbling … when a kid rejects you.”

When asked if he ever had trouble finding a bicycle to use, Tauscher responded “I’m not going to lie to you. Kids are not super interested in linemen or guys who are seven round picks”.

