MILWAUKEE — Soon after being declared an All-Star starter representing MLB’s National League, Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich stopped by Wisconsin’s Midday News to discuss the team’s success, his upcoming ‘Christian Yelich’s Home Plate Charity Concert’ at the Pabst Theater, what it’s like to play as himself on MLB The Show and much more.

You can watch the interview in its entirety here in your browser, or you can visit the 620 WTMJ YouTube channel by clicking here! Timestamps are below:

00:00 — Intro & Highlights

01:12 — Does Yelich stay with his family in Thousand Oaks, CA when playing against the Dodgers or Angels?

03:08 — Milwaukee Brewers are perennially underrated. When will people realize it has more to do with culture than luck?

05:15 – Christian Yelich Home Plate Charity Concert returns to Pabst Theater for 2nd year.

07:55 — Yelich’s brother serving in the U.S. Armed Forces + importance of giving back to veterans.

10:02 — Getting traded to Brewers & having family in Milwaukee.

11:27 — Playing as himself in MLB The Show, getting a 99 OVR card & playing Call of Duty: Zombies while rehabbing from injury.

14:56 — Where does Christian Yelich store all his trophies?

15:39 — Yelich’s lasting impact on the Milwaukee community.

Yelich was joined by Milwaukee-based restauranteur and developer Omar Shaikh of the 3rd Street Market Hall, as the duo has collaborated to bring the Home Plate Charity event to life by collaborating with local leadership and creating a fun, fan-focused event with a greater purpose. Would you like to learn more about it? Click here!

